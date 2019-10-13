Redskins vs. Dolphins Week 6 Inactives: Scherff and Roullier return, McCoy returns to bench

A week after starting at quarterback vs. the Patriots, veteran Colt McCoy will once again be inactive for the Redskins.

McCoy was inactive for the Redskins first four contests while recovering from a setback he suffered in training camp when recovering from his previously broken leg. But on Friday, interim head coach Bill Callahan announced Case Keenum as the starter with rookie Dwayne Haskins serving as the backup.

As Keenum returns to the starting lineup, his offensive line play should improve as well. Two important members of the unit, guard Brandon Scherff and center Chase Roullier, will play against Miami. Neither of them has played a snap since the Redskins' Week 3 loss to the Chicago Bears.

It is worth noting that after spending the first five games inactive, Redskins tight end Jordan Reed was placed on Injured Reserve on Saturday, likely ending his season. The dynamic tight end has been unable to fully recover from a concussion he suffered on August 22 against the Falcons in the preseason.

In a corresponding move, the Redskins promoted safety Jeremy Reeves from the practice squad to the active roster. He will suit up on Sunday, as safety and special teams captain Deshazor Everett will miss Week 6 with an ankle injury.

On the other side of the ball, Washington should be able to have success with their aerial attack. Miami's best cornerback, Xavien Howard, will miss Sunday's contest with a knee injury.

Here are the Week 6 inactives.

Redskins vs. Dolphins Week 6 Inactives

Redskins Inactives:

TE Vernon Davis

OL Wes Martin

QB Colt McCoy

LB Josh Harvey-Clemons

S Deshazor Everett

CB Aaron Colvin

WR Cam Sims













Dolphins Inactives:

CB Xavien Howard

WR Jakeem Grant

CB Johnson Bademosi

RB Myles Gaskin

FB Chandler Cox

OL Chris Reed

OL Keaton Sutherland













