Redskins vs. Bills Week 9 Inactives: Haskins gets first start with Keenum out

It's officially a new era of Redskins football. Well, sort of, at least.

Rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins will make his first NFL start on Sunday against the Bills, as veteran Case Keenum has not fully recovered from a concussion he suffered last Thursday against the Vikings.

Haskins has played twice this season, both in relief of an injured Keenum, and neither time was very encouraging. But Haskins has a full week (and then some) of preparation as the starter for the first time in his brief career, which is something that should greatly benefit the rookie on Sunday.

Elsewhere, tight end Vernon Davis will miss his fifth consecutive game, still recovering from a concussion he suffered in Week 4 vs. the Giants. Running back Chris Thompson has still yet to practice since suffering a toe injury against Miami in Week 6 and will miss his third consecutive game.

Neither safeties Montae Nicholson or Deshazor Everett practiced all week, as both will be inactive in Buffalo. Nicholson has not played since Week 6, while Everett has been out since Week 5.

Here are the full inactives:

Redskins vs. Bills Week 9 Inactives

Redskins Inactives:

QB Case Keenum

TE Vernon Davis

RB Chris Thompson

S Montae Nicholson

S Deshazor Everett

CB Aaron Colvin

OG Wes Martin













Bills Inactives:

LB Maurice Alexander

RB T.J. Yeldon

S Kurt Coleman

OG Ike Boettger

OL Spencer Long

TE Tommy Sweeney

WR Duke Williams













