Redskins vs. 49ers Week 7: Date, time, TV channel, live stream, how to watch

The Redskins finally got into the win column for the first time this season when they stopped a late two-point conversion attempt to hold on for a 17-16 win over the Dolphins in Week 6.

They now turn their sights to the undefeated 49ers, who boast the NFL's third-best scoring offense (29.4 PPG) and second-best scoring defense (12.8 PPG). San Francisco dismantled the Rams 20-7 last week to give the team its first 5-0 start since 1990.

Bill Callahan will make his FedEx Field debut as the Redskins' interim head coach, hoping to carry over the success his offense had on the ground (145 rushing yards) in Miami.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Washington is 11-20-1 against the 49ers all time, last meeting on Oct. 15, 2017, when the Redskins won 26-24 behind Kirk Cousins' 330 yards and three total touchdowns.

Here's everything you need to know about the Redskins' Week 6 matchup in Landover:

REDSKINS vs. 49ERS WEEK 7

Who: Washington Redskins (1-5) vs. San Francisco 49ers (5-0)

What: Game 7 of the 2019 NFL regular season

When: Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Pregame and postgame coverage streaming on NBCSportsWashington.com

Radio: Redskins Radio Network

Spread: 49ers, -10

Over/Under: 40.0

Weather: 57 degrees, rain expected

REDSKINS vs. 49ERS TV SCHEDULE:

8:30 a.m.: Pro Football Weekly

9:00 a.m.: Inside the Redskins

9:30 a.m.: Redskins Kickoff Preview

10:00 a.m.: Redskins Coach's Show

10:30 a.m.: Redskins Talk: Week 7

11:30 a.m.: Redskins Preview: D.C. Sports Live

12:00 p.m.: Redskins Kickoff Live

4:00 p.m.: Redskins Postgame Live

5:00 p.m.: Redskins Overtime Live

REDSKINS 2019 SEASON SCHEDULE:

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 8, Redskins at Eagles (L, 32-27)

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 15, Cowboys at Redskins, (L, 31-21)

Story continues

Week 3: Monday, Sept. 23, Bears at Redskins, (L, 32-27)

Week 4: Sunday, Sept. 29, Redskins at Giants, (L, 24-3)

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 6, Patriots at Redskins, (L, 33-7)

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 13, Redskins at Dolphins, (W, 17-16)

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 20, 49ers at Redskins, 1 p.m.

Week 8: Thursday, Oct. 24, Redskins at Vikings, 8:20 p.m.

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 3, Redskins at Bills, 1 p.m.

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 17, Jets at Redskins, 1 p.m.

Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 24, Lions at Redskins, 1 p.m.

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 1, Redskins at Panthers, 1 p.m.

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 8, Redskins at Packers, 1 p.m.

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 15, Eagles at Redskins, 1 p.m.

Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 22, Giants at Redskins, 1 p.m.

Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 29, Redskins at Cowboys, 1 p.m.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS:

Redskins vs. 49ers Week 7: Date, time, TV channel, live stream, how to watch originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington