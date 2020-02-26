Redskins VP of Player Personnel Kyle Smith reveals inner workings of Redskins' new power structure

In terms of the area's interest in its power structure, the Redskins organization is likely second only behind the White House. That's become especially true ever since Ron Rivera took over at the start of January.

Luckily, among many other topics he addressed during his time at the Combine podium on Tuesday, Redskins VP of Player Personnel Kyle Smith explained how Washington is running things these days.

Smith and Rivera are at the top, with Rivera having the most say in Dan Snyder's new "coach-centric" approach. But Smith figures to be involved in all off-field decisions, too, seeing as he's now in charge of both the college and pro aspects of the front office.

Doug Williams, meanwhile, has been shifted into the role of Senior VP of Player Development. There, he will be responsible for providing the locker room with guidance and resources in an effort to make sure they succeed in every facet of being an athlete in the NFL.

Because of Williams' transition away from his previous job as Senior VP of Player Personnel, Alex Santos - who's been largely credited with keeping the team afloat the past few years despite major injury problems by making timely free agent decisions - will be directing the pro personnel side, according to Smith.

"That side kind of runs itself," Smith said Tuesday, which reflects well on Santos' performance and indicates the trust he has from both Smith and Rivera.

Then there's Tim Gribble, who will now be heading up the college department. He'll be a "tremendous leader" there, Smith told reporters in Indy, as Washington looks to continue its recent run of useful draft classes.

And, of course, when it comes to Sundays, there'll be new coaches like Jack Del Rio and Scott Turner as well as a different training staff, which the respected Ryan Vermillion will oversee.

Together, this group's arrivals and ascensions have changed the way many Redskins fans feel about the franchise's future. Now, it's up to them to validate that attitude adjustment.

