Redskins veterans agree on the one quality that helped Case Keenum become starter

After Jay Gruden announced Sunday that Case Keenum would be the Redskins starter in Week 1 against the Eagles, three Washington veterans were asked for their reaction. Oddly enough, all three used the exact same word to explain why they feel like Keenum deserved the job.

"Case is very consistent," Vernon Davis said.

"He's consistent," Josh Norman said.

"Just being consistent," Adrian Peterson said.

It's a very appropriate descriptor for the 31-year-old. All throughout training camp in Richmond and other offseason practices in Ashburn, Keenum was steadier than Dwayne Haskins and more reliable than Colt McCoy.

Plus, when you consider that the franchise's head coach is in dire need of early wins as opposed to letting a rookie signal caller figure things out, you realize that while this may be big news, it's absolutely not shocking news.

"Case has come in here and picked up the offense extremely well, had great confidence and command over the team," Gruden said in his press conference where he named Keenum the winner of the long, winding QB competition. "I think we have great confidence that Case can lead us to a win against Philadelphia."

Gruden would go on to say that as long as Keenum is producing, he will remain the No. 1 guy. As for whether he still believes he's in a day-to-day race, Keenum told reporters he's constantly competing against himself and will focus on that instead.

So, how does Keenum hold onto the top spot of the depth chart for all of 2019?

Well, if he can encapsulate the quality that Davis, Norman and Peterson noticed from him since he arrived, that'll go a long way.

Much like last season, the plan for this season's Redskins is to win games behind a strong rushing attack and a bullying defense. Keenum will need to make vital throws, of course, but Gruden likely won't be asking him to put together 350-yard, three touchdown days too often.

If Keenum is able to distribute the ball, limit his turnovers as best as he can and sustain drives by being clutch on third down, then there's a chance he keeps this gig for a long time.

If he plays erratically, however, and becomes the reason the Burgundy and Gold aren't winning, then Gruden will be forced to turn to Haskins or McCoy (if he gets healthy) to try and save things.

Sure, those who are skeptical of the situation probably have a right to be. Keenum has been totally fine in live action during the preseason, yet that's about as complimentary as you can be.

Perhaps, though, totally fine is the precise level Keenum needs to perform at. The Redskins would love for him to be better, of course, but as long as he at least remains there, he should remain the starter, too.

