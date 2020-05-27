The Redskins tweeted ... nothing ... and the responses were hilarious

What have the Redskins done for their fans lately?

The answer came from the team's own Twitter account Wednesday afternoon.

A tweet with literally nothing in it. A nothing tweet. The Seinfeld of tweets, without the actual entertainment value. Suffice it to say, the responses were hilarious and plentiful.

Redskins tweeted out all the successes under Dan Snyder — LongIslandTony (@AnthonyMezz27) May 27, 2020

Lmao they really listed the games they're gonna win this year. — NYG_PETE (@nyg_pete) May 27, 2020

Haskins must of written that one, since it's incomplete — Tony Quigley (@QUIG1024) May 27, 2020

Dan Snyder charged $124.95 for this blank tweet. — Lucas Graf (@LJGraf) May 27, 2020

This is bound to happen when you're a team that has half as many playoff wins (2) in the last 27 seasons as Nick Foles had in the 2017 and 2018 seasons. Over that same span, they've finished in last place 11 times.

So far this offseason, their most memorable piece of social media content seems to be a butt-dial.

