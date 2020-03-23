Redskins trade CB Quinton Dunbar to Seattle for fifth-round pick

The Quinton Dunbar saga has finally ended.

The Redskins have agreed to trade the 27-year-old cornerback to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for a fifth-round pick, NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay has confirmed. ESPN's Josina Anderson was first to report the news.

Source confirms Quinton Dunbar traded to Seattle. @JosinaAnderson had it first. Redskins get pick back given up for Kyle Allen and move a disgruntled player in the process. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 23, 2020

Dunbar is much better than a 5th round pick but the Redskins had no leverage and wanted to move on. Ron Rivera has been very clear he wants guys that are all in. Dunbar wanted out. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 23, 2020

Seattle got a good player in Dunbar that could really show out in the Seahawks defense. Could be headed for a big payday next season — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) March 23, 2020

Dunbar, who wanted a new contract, had voiced his frustrations with the organization plenty this offseason. In February, the cornerback requested a trade, but later tried to walk that request back. But just a few days after that, another report surfaced that he still wanted out. Pro Football Talk reported on Saturday that the Redskins had been shopping Dunbar around, and they found a trade partner in Seattle on Monday afternoon.

Should Seattle not sign Dunbar to an extension prior to the season, the cornerback has one year remaining on his current deal worth around $3 million, zero of which is guaranteed. After trading a fifth-round pick to Carolina earlier on Monday in exchange for quarterback Kyle Allen, the Redskins netted a fifth-rounder back in return for Dunbar.

Despite the Redskins forgettable season a year ago, Dunbar put together a career year in 2019. In just 11 games, Dunbar notched a career-high four interceptions and was graded the second-highest cornerback by Pro Football Focus.

Dunbar's departure likely means the Redskins will have to make another move, whether that be in free agency or the draft, to address the cornerback position. Despite adding Kendall Fuller earlier in free agency, the unit still could use an upgrade.

As it stands now, the Redskins starting cornerback unit would be some combination of Fuller, fourth-year veteran Fabian Moreau and Jimmy Moreland. That won't suffice. With Washington shipping off their best cornerback to Seattle upgrading the position becomes even more of a necessity.In Seattle, Dunbar will form a solid 1-2 punch at cornerback with 2019 Pro Bowler Shaquill Griffin. It's worth noting that Dunbar will return to FedEx Field at some point next season, as the Redskins have a home date with the Seahawks in 2020.

Since taking over as head coach in January, Ron Rivera has preached building a culture where everyone buys in. By shipping Dunbar to Seattle, Rivera is sending a clear message to the organization: You're either in, or you're out. After weeks of speculation, Dunbar is finally out.

