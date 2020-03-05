Redskins to finally let OT Trent Williams explore trade, perhaps to sign free agent like Jack Conklin?

That Trent Williams standoff was certainly worth it for the Washington Redskins.

Washington stubbornly held onto Williams last season even after Williams insisted he wouldn’t play for the Redskins. Williams never appeared in a game for Washington last season, holding out and then going on the non-football injury list.

On Thursday, the Redskins gave Williams’ agent permission to seek a trade, according to ESPN. That’s a whole lot of wasted time to get to a predictable conclusion.

But perhaps it signals the Redskins are ready for a corresponding big move in free agency.

What will Redskins do next?

The offensive line market in free agency will be thin. There are very few quality options slated to become free agents. That should give Washington some leverage when trading Williams.

The Tennessee Titans’ Jack Conklin tops the list of available offensive tackles. He’s a right tackle and Williams plays left tackle, but shipping off Williams would create space in Washington’s lineup and on the salary cap. Washington is in pretty good shape to make a big move in free agency, and offensive line could be a big priority with new coach Ron Rivera.

Either way, Washington is rebuilding, Williams was unhappy and it was time to make a move no matter what comes next.

Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) has been given permission to seek a trade. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

Trent Williams will be in demand

Williams’ discontent with the franchise had been the medical staff. Williams said last October that he was diagnosed with cancer, after the team misdiagnosed a growth on his head. It didn’t seem like there was any fixing that relationship.

Williams is an excellent player, making seven straight Pro Bowls before missing last season. He will be 32 years old next season, but given the lack of quality options available to teams on the offensive line, Washington should have no trouble finding a trade partner.

Williams should be happy. After a long standoff and a season off, he has permission to find a new team.

