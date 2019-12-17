Redskins team president Bruce Allen celebrates 10 years on the job

The saying goes that the NFL stands for Not For Long, but that simply doesn't apply in the case of Redskins team president Bruce Allen.

Tuesday marks the 10-year anniversary of Allen's arrival in Washington, December 17th, 2009. Outside of NFL owners, not many folks in pro football last in one spot for a decade.

More remarkable than Allen's lengthy tenure is that his longevity comes with little success on the field. The numbers tell the story:

In 10 years, Allen's Redskins teams have 100 losses. It doesn't take a mathematician to work that out to an average of 10 losses per season.

The Redskins last playoff win came in 2006, three years before Allen arrived. Washington has appeared in the playoffs just twice during the last decade, but with no postseason victories.



There have also been some ugly situations during Allen's run. The most recent came this year as Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams stayed away from the team amid reports of a contract holdout and a cancerous growth that wasn't correctly treated by the team's medical staff. Williams made personal comments about his lack of trust in Allen last month.



There have been hirings and firings too.

Jay Gruden and Scot McCloughan come to mind. There have been lots of quarterbacks - Donovan McNabb, Robert Griffin III and Kirk Cousins to name a few - but no stability.

Allen has sprung some famous phrases about "winning off the field" and the Redskins "damn good culture" during some eventful press conferences. Unfortunately, however, even the Redskins once unconquerable fan base seems tired of the losing and embarrassments.

When Allen came to Washington in 2009, the team averaged nearly 85,000 fans per game at FedEx Field, the second-best home crowd in the NFL.

This year, the Redskins are averaging 65,000 fans per game at FedEx Field, good for 20th in the NFL. That attendance data is provided by ESPN, and there are plenty of other metrics that paint a much bleaker picture of the fan base's erosion.

It's unclear what will happen next for Allen. There have been reports he could be on the way out, but he's maintained his position in Ashburn for a decade despite some other tough situations.

Whatever happens next, Allen has certainly made quite an impact on the Redskins organization.

