Redskins TE Jordan Reed sent to concussion protocol after losing helmet on vicious hit

Jason Owens
Yahoo Sports
The Redskins are concerned that <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="/nfl/players/26708/" data-ylk="slk:Jordan Reed">Jordan Reed</a> may have suffered another concussion. (Getty)
The Redskins are concerned that Jordan Reed may have suffered another concussion. (Getty)

Jordan Reed left Thursday’s preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons in a sadly all-too-familiar situation for the Washington Redskins tight end.

The team announced that Reed is being evaluated for a concussion following a violent helmet-to-helmet hit from Falcons safety Keanu Neal after catching a pass from Case Keenum.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

The hit knocked Reed’s helmet off and resulted in a penalty for Neal for lowering his helmet.

Reed has been one of the game’s top tight ends when healthy, but has lost 31 games over the course of his six-year career due to injury, suffering multiple concussions along the way.

With his head injuries adding up, another concussion would be cause for significant concern.

More from Yahoo Sports:

What to Read Next