Redskins TE Jordan Reed sent to concussion protocol after losing helmet on vicious hit

The Redskins are concerned that Jordan Reed may have suffered another concussion. (Getty)

Jordan Reed left Thursday’s preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons in a sadly all-too-familiar situation for the Washington Redskins tight end.

The team announced that Reed is being evaluated for a concussion following a violent helmet-to-helmet hit from Falcons safety Keanu Neal after catching a pass from Case Keenum.

The hit knocked Reed’s helmet off and resulted in a penalty for Neal for lowering his helmet.

Jordan Reed gets his helmet popped off pic.twitter.com/vwTrXgFRoY — Jordan Dajani (@JordanDajani) August 23, 2019

Reed has been one of the game’s top tight ends when healthy, but has lost 31 games over the course of his six-year career due to injury, suffering multiple concussions along the way.

With his head injuries adding up, another concussion would be cause for significant concern.

