Redskins Talk Week 2 vs. Cowboys: How to watch, live stream, listen

NBC Sports Washington Staff
NBC Sports Washington

With Dallas in town for the home opener, the Redskins Talk podcast is ready to keep you prepared and informed.

Each Friday of the NFL season at 10:30 am. the Redskins Talk crew (JP Finlay, Mitch Tischler and Pete Hailey) will record a live stream available in the MyTeams app from Redskins Park at practice.

Redskins Talk Podcast Live: Week 2 

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

When: Friday, September 13 at 10:30 A.M. in the MyTeams app.

If you haven't already downloaded the MyTeams App, you can do so RIGHT HERE.

Want to subscribe to Redskins Talk?: 
Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19

MORE REDSKINS NEWS

Redskins Talk Week 2 vs. Cowboys: How to watch, live stream, listen originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

What to Read Next