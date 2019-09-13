Redskins Talk Week 2 vs. Cowboys: How to watch, live stream, listen
With Dallas in town for the home opener, the Redskins Talk podcast is ready to keep you prepared and informed.
Each Friday of the NFL season at 10:30 am. the Redskins Talk crew (JP Finlay, Mitch Tischler and Pete Hailey) will record a live stream available in the MyTeams app from Redskins Park at practice.
Redskins Talk Podcast Live: Week 2
When: Friday, September 13 at 10:30 A.M. in the MyTeams app.
If you haven't already downloaded the MyTeams App, you can do so RIGHT HERE.
Want to subscribe to Redskins Talk?:
Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19
MORE REDSKINS NEWS
Reed's history: He dominates the Cowboys
'Don't feel bad': Guice tweets following bad news
Taylor's hit: That one time he broke a RB's ribs
Redskins Talk Week 2 vs. Cowboys: How to watch, live stream, listen originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington