Redskins Talk discusses whether Kevin O'Connell should return to the Redskins

In the past five days, team president Bruce Allen and head athletic trainer Larry Hess have been fired. Ron Rivera has been hired as head coach, and Jack Del Rio has been named Rivera's defensive coordinator. Rivera held his introductory press conference on Thursday, where Redskins owner Dan Snyder appointed him as the man in charge of turning the culture around in Ashburn.

During the press conference, Rivera told the media that he was still in the process of filling out his staff. Rivera is keeping special team's coordinator Nate Kaczor on board. But what the newly hired head coach does with current offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell remains uncertain.

The two have had multiple meetings with one another, per NBC Sports Washington's Julie Donaldson. According to NFL Network, Rivera is also considering Scott Turner, the son of former Redskins head coach Norv Turner, for the role.

With plenty of uncertainties to figure out, the Redskins Talk podcast crew discussed whether O'Connell should, and whether he will, stay with the Redskins next season. You can listen to the debate at the 26-minute mark.

"I think he should stay. I know the numbers overall this year weren't great for the offense. In fact, they were really bad," Pete Hailey said. "But I think keeping the same voice in Dwayne [Haskins]'s head early on in his career is really important. I know you can bring in another guy who runs a similar offense, but I just like the idea of their partnership and continuing to blend and not having to start off fresh with a new [offensive coordinator]."

Although Hailey believes it would be in the 34-year-olds best interest to stay, he wasn't confident that O'Connell will be with the Burgundy and Gold next season.



"What will happen? I don't know," he said. "I think he will come back, but I don't feel very confident saying that because maybe it would have happened already, maybe [Kevin O'Connell] wants another opportunity elsewhere? It's not like this is his only gig. It might not be a Ron thing, it might be a Kevin thing."





JP Finlay brought up an interesting point in response, mentioning the turmoil that occurred in the organization during the 2019 season could have had a long-term impact on O'Connell.



"I think the last year could have really soured O'Connell on the organization," Finlay said. "I also think that Bruce Allen's mindset was that once people were under contract, he wasn't letting people go."





Finlay mentioned the rumors of former head coach Bill Callahan going to Cincinnati to be with his son, as well as Wes Phillips potentially leaving Washington for Los Angeles to be with his dad.

"I think it's a really bad way to handle things," Finlay said on Allen's mindset. "I don't think Ron would do that. If Kevin is like, 'Look man, I don't know if this is a fit. I can get a job with the Cardinals [or any other team].' I feel like Ron is not the type to hold somebody against their will. He doesn't seem like that kind of guy."

Tischler took a different approach to the question. He mentioned that O'Connell is considered one of the hot, young coordinators in the league right now, similar to how Rams head coach Sean McVay and Packers head coach Matt LaFleur were once viewed.

"Hot, up-and-coming offensive coordinators don't often move laterally," Tischler said. "If you're an up-and-coming OC and one of those names people talk about, most of these OC's don't take a lateral move. I don't know that after last season and how things went down, if he's really a head coach candidate right now across the league, outside of here.

"I think KOC is going to appreciate that Ron is going to allow him to run the ship, run the offense the way that he wants to," Tischler said.

