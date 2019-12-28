Redskins Talk breaks down the ripple effects of Bruce Allen's removal from football operations

By Monday Bruce Allen will be out as the head of football operations for the Washington Redskins. JP Finlay broke the news Saturday afternoon the day before the Redskins final game of the 2019 regular season.

Everything is about to change for the Redskins and there is no one better equipped to detail what the future will hold for the team than the Redskins Talk podcast. They released their emergency podcast and reacted to the news that many fans feel is a long time coming.

"The fact that he's out of football operations is the biggest story that the football side of things could announce," Mitch Tischler said. Through the head coaching search and how the team has handled other organizational procedures, "we've seen a fundamental change in the way Dan Snyder has been dealing with Bruce."

Allen has been in his role with the Redskins for 10 years. While there have been general managers during his tenure, Allen has had say on trades, free-agent signings and draft boards. But as of Monday, that will all change. No longer will he have a role in football operations, however, it is unclear if that means Allen will be removed from the team altogether. Finlay stresses there are a lot of moving parts throughout this whole process.

Moving forward, there is also a lot unknown and answers may not come for a while. But with Allen apparently no longer running the football ops, there could be a chance for the team to look in-house. It also changes how the team will look to the offseason.

"There could be internal promotions. I think you look to a guy like Eric Shaffer who's been so good for this organization for so long and what his job could become," Finlay said. "I don't know what this will mean for Doug Williams, Alex Santos, Kyle Smith, good guys in that organization."

"Even if a bunch of these guys who are in-house get promoted, it changes fundamentally the way the team is run. And not having Bruce having his hands and involved in everything and letting the guys whose job is run football things run football things, is important, is a huge step forward in terms of bringing this team to the level of football knowledge and football operations that everyone else across the NFL runs," Tischler added.

Of course, this also will directly impact the coaching search in some way, shape or form. Without Allen in charge, this could open up the door for other candidates to become available. On top of that, hiring a general manager is now on the table. Maybe there is a chance to get Louis Riddick back into the building.

A new coach is on the way for the Redskins, likely a new general manager will soon follow.

