Redskins Superlatives: These two veterans pick up the Most Likely to Become a Head Coach Award

This week, JP Finlay and Pete Hailey will be handing out Redskins Superlatives as they continue to preview the 2020 season.

Next up: They give their Most Likely to Become a Head Coach Award.

If Alex Smith wants to be a dentist when his NFL career is over, I bet he'd become a successful one.

If Alex Smith wants to be a pilot when his NFL career is over, I bet he'd become a successful one.

And if Alex Smith wants to be an antique art collector when his NFL career is over, I bet he'd become a successful one.

All of that is meant to illustrate that I think Smith has the smarts and the personality to excel in whatever profession he chooses when his football playing days are officially done, but if he wants to stay in the sport, I could see him becoming a respected and winning head coach.

Now, his press conferences may not be the most interesting, and he wouldn't necessarily be the kind of guy to light into his team at halftime with an epic rant. He'd be more on the reserved and quiet side of things, far from the likes of Jon Gruden and Pete Carroll.

But don't doubt for a second that he wouldn't find a way to get it done. Ask any Redskin who has shared a locker room with him these past few years about his leadership abilities. Then take the extreme adversity he's handled after his unfortunate leg injury and add that into the equation.

Smith is a special person. And if he ever went in that direction, he'd be a special coach.

JP's pick: Thomas Davis

A first-round pick in 2005, Davis has played nearly 200 career NFL games. He's made three Pro Bowls and was named an All-Pro linebacker in 2015. He's played in a Super Bowl and dealt with major injuries.

Any experience that players can go through, Thomas Davis has been there.

And that might be why he projects best to be a head coach, especially considering how he talks about Ron Rivera in the role:

"He's not a coach that beats you when you're down. He's not a coach that if you make a mistake or if you go out and you don't have a particularly good game, he's not that coach that's going to be the guy that cusses you, he's going to do whatever he can to lift your spirits and make sure that he motivates you to be better the next game. He's not a coach that is going to go out and throw his players under the bus, he's going to take full responsibility for whatever happens."

Davis has seen his greatest successes playing for Rivera, another former linebacker. Davis has natural leadership abilities and an engaging charisma, similar to Rivera.

Guessing what player will become a head coach is hard, and often, players that find a lot of individual success don't last in the gig.

Davis seems different, though. As coaches say, Davis seems like he could be the guy to run his own room.

