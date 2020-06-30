Redskins Superlatives: The Most Likely to Succeed Award goes to a pair of pass rushers

This week, JP Finlay and Pete Hailey will be handing out Redskins Superlatives as they continue to preview the 2020 season.

Next up: They give their Most Likely to Succeed awards to a pair of guys on the defensive front.

The Redskins will roll out a new defense with new coaches and new players this fall, and the guy that won't even blink is the NFL's Greek freak, Matt Ioannidis. At 6-foot-3 and 310 pounds, Ioannidis has brute strength and a proven ability to get to opposing quarterbacks.

He's registered 15 sacks over the last two seasons and it would be no surpise if Ioannidis pops this year into double digit sack territory. He has the skill, and with the addition of Chase Young on the outside, teams might have to commit more resources to blocking off the edge.

What Ioannidis has shown as a pro is that he improves every season, as evidenced by his growth from a fifth-round pick in 2016 to an impressive 2019 campaign that ended with 8.5 sacks and 64 tackles, 11 of them for a loss. Look for that climb to continue in 2020.

Pete's pick: Chase Young

Does it say more about Chase Young's promise or the quality of the Redskins' roster that I'm picking someone who's played the same number of NFL snaps as the kitchen table I'm writing this story on to be the recipient of my Most Likely to Succeed Award?

That topic can be for another time. Right now, let's just focus on Young.

We live in an era where every single prospect is picked apart by someone, and yet, I have yet to come across a scouting report that is even slightly down on Young's chances of becoming a menace. Hell, Bucky Brooks of NFL.com just wrote that if "Young is as good as advertised, the Washington Redskins are on their way toward becoming a Super Bowl contender." Read that again after picking up the eyeballs that dropped out of your head!

I'm a bit worried how this weird offseason is going to affect the Burgundy and Gold's rookie class - except when it comes to Young. It's damn near impossible to find something that everyone agrees on these days, but everyone agrees that Young will produce immediately as a pro. Why would I be the one idiot to say otherwise?

That's why he's my selection for this award. Can't wait to see him win more meaningful ones in the future.

