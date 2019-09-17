Redskins Stock Report: Rookies Cole Holcomb, Montez Sweat moving in opposite directions

The Redskins sit at 0-2 through two games and look lost defensively. It might not help that Washington played arguably the two best teams in the NFC in the first two weeks of the season, but the schedule is what the schedule is.

While overall the team is underperforming, a few players have stood out.

Stock up:

Terry McLaurin - The brightest spot for Redskins fans in an otherwise tough start to 2019. Through two games McLaurin has 10 catches for 187 yards and two touchdowns, and he's on a pace to smash the past few years most productive wideouts in Washington uniforms. The third-round pick from Ohio State has speed and physicality, a rare combination, and seems like the real deal going forward.

Cole Holcomb - Another rookie, Holcomb seized a starting spot in the middle of the Redskins defense and has delivered. He's got 14 tackles in two games and uses his speed and instincts to often be in good position to blow up plays. The former Tar Heel leads the Redskins with three tackles for loss.

Tress Way - Fans might not want to see the punter on the stock report, but here we are. In a loss to the Cowboys last Sunday, Way moved into the all-time top spot in Redskins history for punts inside the 20. With his ability to drop punts near the opposition's goal line, Way is a real weapon for Washington when they try to play field position football.





That's the good news. There is more bad news.

Stock down:

Brandon Scherff - The Pro Bowl right guard seems oddly out of rhythm so far this season, and two holding calls against the Cowboys are the biggest example. Scherff's partner on the right side Morgan Moses hasn't played great either. In fact, in a surprising turn of events, the Redskins left side of the line in Donald Penn and Ereck Flowers is outperforming the much higher paid right side. Expect Scherff to turn it around, and maybe the entire Redskins offensive line can figure out a way to stop getting hold calls.





Josh Norman - Let's be clear that the deep touchdowns over Josh Norman the past two weeks have not been completely his fault. There should be safety help in the middle of the field, and that's just not happening. Against Dallas, Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie was more to blame for Devin Smith's TD than Norman. But still, Norman makes a lot of money to be a shutdown cornerback, and the Redskins defense could really use that level of performance. It hasn't happened so far.





Montez Sweat - The Redskins first-round rookie has been very quiet through two games. Sweat has logged nine tackles and two tackles for loss so far, but no sacks, and really not much disruption. Washington traded back into the first round to grab Sweat with hopes of him bringing his size and speed to attack opposing QBs. There's been very little attack.

