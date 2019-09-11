Redskins still waiting on good news for Allen, Guice as bad news surfaces for Montae Nicholson

Redskins fans waiting anxiously for updates on Derrius Guice and Jonathan Allen best be prepared to keep waiting, but other injury news could pose a problem for Week 2 against Dallas.

Guice and Allen both hurt their knees in Philadelphia in Week 1, and while Allen's injury doesn't seem particularly serious, there is little clarity on Guice. Washington head coach Jay Gruden said he expects Allen back for the Bears game in Week 3 if he's not back for this Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Gruden said the team is still waiting on medical updates on Guice, while reports say he has meniscus injury and the timetable could last one week or significantly longer. The determination will come on if Guice needs surgery, and that hasn't been reached yet.

Jordan Reed was on the practice field and took team reps, but remains in the concussion protocol, according to Gruden. Until he's cleared, Gruden claims he can't provide much more clarity on the situation. Keep in mind, however, that the Redskins released tight end J.P. Holtz on Monday, which means there is a spot for Reed if he's ready to go.

What was unexpected was a foot injury to Montae Nicholson. The third-year safety played well in Philadelphia, but Gruden said that Nicholson is a "young guy and those guys heal quickly."

What was expected to be the strength of the team, the defensive line took another hit beyond Allen when Caleb Brantley reaggravated his foot injury during the Eagles game. For Week 2, the Redskins now have seven d-linemen on their roster, which gives them some cover if Allen and Brantley are forced to miss the Cowboys game.

Elsewhere, QB Colt McCoy missed practice and appears to be no closer to a return than he was last week.

Lastly, cornerback Greg Stroman was waived on Monday with an injury designation. Gruden revealed Wednesday that Stroman had core muscle surgery.

