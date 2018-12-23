How the Redskins can still make the playoffs after losing to the Titans originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

UPDATE: With the Minnesota Vikings defeating the Detriot Lions 27-9 and the Philadelphia Eagles defeating the Houston Texans 32-30 in Week 16, the Redskins are eliminated from the NFL Playoffs.

When is it time to give up hope if you are a Washington Redskins fan?

Apparently it is not after their Saturday night loss to the Tennessee Titans. There is still a very plausible scenario that gets the Redskins (7-8) back into the playoffs.

It would take a Week 17 win by Washington over the Philadelphia Eagles, but here is also what the Redskins need to go their way:

Week 16:

-Lions beat the Vikings

-Texans beat the Eagles





Week 17:

-Bears beat the Vikings

-Redskins beat the Eagles





The above results would put the Redskins alone in the final Wild Card spot in the NFC with an 8-8 record. Minnesota would be 7-8-1 and the Eagles would be 7-9. Of the Vikings' two games, they could also tie in one and lose in the other to put the Redskins into the postseason.

Seattle can also be a factor in all of this if they lose their final two contests vs. the Chiefs and the Cardinals.

The biggest question mark is clearly Detroit pulling off a surprise upset in the Motor City in Week 16. Nevertheless, it is still very possible that the Redskins, who are on their fourth string quarterback, make the playoffs this season.

