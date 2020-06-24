Redskins are still looking at some different options for 2020 ticketing

The Redskins are still looking at different options when it comes to 2020 ticketing and how many fans they'll have in attendance at their home games, a team spokesman explained to NBC Sports Washington.

This update comes after The Athletic released a report Tuesday stating that the NFL will not place its own limit on the number of people allowed to fill stadiums across the nation when the season begins.

"Attendance will be a state-by-state, county-by-county thing," a source told The Athletic. "It will not be a one size fits all."

So, the Redskins, like every other franchise, will defer to their area's COVID-19 guidelines instead of an NFL-wide mandate when it's time to play at FedEx Field.

The team spokesman went on to add that Washington is keeping an eye on the league's updates on a day-to-day basis to ensure they stay up to speed with the sometimes rapidly-changing policies and recommendations.

While the Burgundy and Gold remain in their evaluation stage, the Steelers, for example, have chosen to sell just half of their individual game tickets to help encourage social distancing.

The Redskins open the 2020 season at home on Sept. 13.

