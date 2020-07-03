Redskins’ statement suggests how Dan Snyder’s stance on team name is changing

Seven years after famously saying the Redskins would "NEVER" change their name in an interview with USA TODAY, Dan Snyder's stance seems to be softening.



On Friday, the team announced that they would be conducting a thorough review of the organization's name. This comes a day after FedEx called on the team to change it, and Nike removed Redskins apparel from its website.



What stands out most in the statement is the stark shift in Snyder's tone on the issue when compared to his 2013 USA TODAY interview.



"This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also input from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community it is proud to represent in and off the field," the owner said in his statement on Friday.













Is Snyder promising to change the name? No. It sounds like the franchise is still many steps away from making that drastic decision.



But the fact that he is gathering "input" and initiating a "process" on the matter is still significant.



Throughout this offseason, the Redskins have operated far differently than they have for most of the past two decades. Many are saying things have changed for the Burgundy and Gold.



In light of Snyder's comments, perhaps the biggest change at Redskins Park is yet to come.

















