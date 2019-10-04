The New England Patriots now officially know which quarterback they will be facing on Sunday afternoon.

After Friday's practice, Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden announced that Colt McCoy was going to be the starter against the Patriots. This came along with the news that Case Keenum, the starter for the team's first four games of the season, is questionable with an ankle injury. He was in a walking boot on Wednesday as he had been the previous week.

McCoy had seemingly been favored by Gruden ahead of the matchup. He wants to continue to stick with veteran passers while giving first-round rookie, Dwayne Haskins, time to develop. Haskins relieved Keenum in last week's game against the New York Giants and had his share of issues. He finished the day 9-of-17 passing with 107 yards but threw three interceptions including a pick-6.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Bill Belichick had been adamant that the Patriots were preparing to face all three quarterbacks, but he now will only have to focus on McCoy.

McCoy started once against the Patriots as a rookie in 2010. In that contest, the Cleveland Browns won by a score of 34-14 while McCoy completed 14-of-19 passes for 174 yards and ran for a touchdown. Nine years later, he will get a chance to repeat his success as a massive underdog.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Redskins to start Colt McCoy on Sunday vs. Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston