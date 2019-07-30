Redskins sign OT Donald Penn as Trent Williams' holdout continues

As Trent Williams continues to hold out from Redskins' training camp, Washington has signed another veteran offensive tackle.

Veteran offensive tackle Donald Penn is flying to Washington, D.C. on Monday, and the Redskins plan to sign the veteran on Tuesday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Veteran offensive tackle Donald Penn is flying to Washington DC today to sign a 1-year deal with the #Redskins tomorrow, sources say. Key veteran help given Trent Williams' likely lengthy holdout. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 30, 2019

Penn flew to Richmond last week for a visit with the Redskins, but left unsigned. The team signed offensive tackle Corey Robinson last week as well.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Penn, will bring much-needed depth at the tackle position as Williams continues to hold out from training camp.

The 36-year-old spent the past five seasons with the Oakland Raiders, but missed 12 games in 2018 due to a groin injury.

