In the wake of the first NFL Draft of the Ron Rivera era in Washington, the Redskins made a unique signing to add to their defensive line.

The team announced Monday they had acquired German defensive lineman David Bada.

Bada was a member of the NFL's International Players Program in 2020, which is designed to provide international athletes the opportunity to earn a spot on an NFL roster.

Along with eight other players from across the globe, Bada worked out in front of NFL scouts in March. Pathways players could then be signed as free agents or selected for a practice squad position for 2020.

The Redskins must've liked something about Bada from those workouts, because he'll no have a chance to compete for a roster spot in training camp.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE REDSKINS TALK PODCAST

Stay connected to the Capitals and Wizards with the MyTeams app. Click here to download for comprehensive coverage of your teams.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS

Redskins sign German defensive lineman David Bada originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington