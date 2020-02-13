Redskins sign former Panthers special teamer Jared Norris

The Redskins have signed free-agent linebacker Jared Norris, the team announced Thursday.

Norris, 26, spent the first three years of his career with the Carolina Panthers after going undrafted out of Utah. He played under new Redskins coach Ron Rivera from 2016 to 2018 before being cut prior to last season.

After playing in a career-high 14 games (no starts) as a rookie, Norris played in just 14 games combined the next two seasons due to injuries. He has 11 career tackles and all of his snaps have been on special teams.

Norris' signing follows a trend of former Rivera employees either signing with or being linked to the Redskins this offseason.

