Help is coming to the Redskins' secondary.

With the number of injuries piling up already for the Redskins, Washington signed veteran cornerback Aaron Colvin on Friday, according to the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson.

Washington signed former Texans corner Aaron Colvin, whose 34M contract was terminated this week — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 13, 2019

Colvin was released by the Houston Texans earlier in the week following a poor performance in the Texans Week 1 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football. He allowed eight receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown when targeted in coverage, according to NFL research. He was also playing far off Saints' wide receiver Tedd Ginn Jr. on the reception that set up Will Lutz's 58-yard game-winning field goal.

The move corresponds with the organization placing both running back Derrius Guice and defensive lineman Caleb Brantley in injured reserve. The team is also promoting wide receiver Robert Davis to its 53-man active roster.

The #Redskins have placed Derrius Guice and Caleb Brantley on injured reserve.



Full roster moves: https://t.co/8uRLglW7fq pic.twitter.com/4szp8q91NO



— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) September 13, 2019

The status of Redskins' cornerback Quinton Dunbar is up in the air for Sunday as well. Should Dunbar be unable to go, Colvin could be counted on right away.

The cornerback was released by Houston in just his second season with the team. After a solid few years with the Jaguars, the cornerback signed a four-year, $34 million deal with Houston in 2018. He's still owed the $7.5 million remaining guaranteed by his contract from Houston, despite the release.

After Monday, the Texans had seen enough.

Washington will hope that Colvin returns to the player he was in Jacksonville that earned him that contract, rather than what he produced in his time with the Texans.

Redskins sign cornerback Aaron Colvin, who was released by Houston on Tuesday originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington