Redskins set to select No. 15 overall pick in 2019 NFL Draft originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

The Washington Redskins were blanked 24-0 by the Eagles in the season finale, ending the 2018 campaign with a 7-9 record.

With the focus now shifting to the offseason, the Redskins know that they will have the No. 15 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. The Redskins were one of four teams to finish with 7-9 records, along with the Dolphins, Falcons, and Panthers.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Arizona Cardinals will select the No. 1 overall pick, having finished the 2018 regular season with a 3-13 record.

Here is the updated order for the 2019 NFL Draft. We will not know the complete order until the day after the Super Bowl.

2019 NFL Draft Order

(As of 8 p.m. on Sunday 12/30)

1. Arizona Cardinals (3-13)

2. San Francisco 49ers (4-12)

3. New York Jets (4-12)

4. Oakland Raiders (4-12)

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-11)

6. New York Giants (5-11)

7. Jacksonville Jaguars (5-11)

8. Detroit Lions (6-10)

9. Buffalo Bills (6-10)

10. Denver Broncos (6-10)

11. Cincinnati Bengals (6-10)

12. Green Bay Packers (6-10)

13. Miami Dolphins (7-9)

14. Atlanta Falcons (7-9)

15. Washington Redskins (7-9)

16. Carolina Panthers (7-9)

17. Cleveland Browns (7-8-1)

18. Minnesota Vikings (8-7-1)



































Some notable players selected with the No. 15 overall pick include RB Melvin Gordon (Chargers 2015), LB Ryan Shazier (Steelers 2014), S Kenny Vaccaro (Saints 2013), C Mike Pouncey (Dolphins 2011) and DE Jason Pierre-Paul (Giants 2010).

The Redskins last owned the No. 15 overall pick in 2001, when the team selected Clemson wide receiver Rod Gardner. The Redskins owned the No. 15 overall picks in the 1951 and 1962 drafts, selecting Alabama defensive back Ed Salem and Arizona wide receiver Joe Hernandez, respectively.

Story continues

MORE REDSKINS NEWS: