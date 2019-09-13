Redskins send plane full of supplies to the Bahamas following Hurricane Dorian

Earlier this month, the Bahamas were devastated by Hurricane Dorian, leaving much of the country destroyed and in need of help.

On Thursday, the Redskins sent a plane full of supplies, food, and other items to Nassau, the capital of the island, according to Redskins.com.

.@Adoniskaaaaa and members of the Redskins organization delivered supplies to the Bahamas to help those who were affected by Hurricane Dorian.



To donate: https://t.co/3yQvaO6WG7 pic.twitter.com/fJJRwE02KA



— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) September 13, 2019

Safety Adonis Alexander, whose father was born on the island, traveled on the plane to personally deliver the goods.

"This is the only team I've seen doing it," Alexander told Redskins.com. "So, it's just a blessing. I feel like it's a great look for the organization; they're taking care of people in need, not just us."

Dorian, identified as a Category 5 hurricane (the highest a hurricane can get), made landfall on the Bahamas earlier this month. The death total has reached 50, with over 15,000 in need of food and water, according to Redskins.com.

To help, visit https://www.redcross.org/donate/cm/nfl.html/ or text 'DORIAN" to 90999 to send a $10 donation.

