Redskins seek to add linebacker depth by signing Gary Johnson
The Redskins added some linebacker depth Saturday afternoon by signing former Texas LB Gary Johnson, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.
The #Redskins are signing former #Texas speedy LB and UDFA Gary Johnson, source said. He originally signed post-draft with the #Chiefs
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 17, 2019
Johnson, 23, was released by the Kansas City Chiefs back in June following mandatory minicamp.
This signing immediately addresses a position of need as Washington's linebacker room is banged up. Reuben Foster was ruled out of the entire season due to a torn ACL he suffered in May, Josh Harvey-Clemmons is going through concussion protocol while strengthening an ailing knee, and Shaun Dion Hamilton is still questionable with a chest injury.
In his two seasons at Texas, Johnson tallied 147 tackles, 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and two pass breakups in 23 games.
Johnson took to Twitter to celebrate his latest opportunity in the nation's capital:
Gods Plan 🖤 https://t.co/aqP8HLrohl
— I Hate QB's & RB's🚨 (@_GaryJohnson) August 17, 2019
Johnson's Twitter profile also features the statement "I Hate QB's & RB's."
It's fair to say the Redskins are always on the lookout for defensive guys with that mentality.
