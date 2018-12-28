The Redskins' season finale against the Eagles matters most for these five players originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

As touched upon earlier this week, literally nothing can happen on Sunday that'll catapult the Redskins into the playoffs. Not even Adrian Peterson, who may or may not be of this Earth, can change that.

However, some players in particular could use a strong performance against the Eagles in Week 17. Yes, all of them, as well as Jay Gruden, would benefit from a good close to the 2018 season. But here are five guys who could really use one.

The 2015 second-round pick is playing in his final contest before becoming an unrestricted free agent this offseason. He has four sacks and an interception through 16 weeks.

On Friday, Jay Gruden acknowledged those numbers probably aren't what the edge rusher envisioned for his all-important contract year. With that being said, a few takedowns of Nick Foles will make them look a lot better before he begins negotiating his NFL future in a few months.

With DJ Swearinger gone and Montae Nicholson already on the shelf, the standout special teamer will get his chance to play plenty on defense when Philly comes into FedEx Field. Gruden, for one, is excited to see how Everett handles the heavy amount of snaps.

Everett is under contract for 2019, so unlike Smith, the season finale won't directly help or hurt any free agent dreams he has. This team is going to need a lot of new safeties before taking the field again, though, meaning he'd sure like to show he deserves a spot as high up on that depth chart as possible.

Shaun Dion Hamilton

Mason Foster and Zach Brown could both very well be done in D.C. after Sunday, and Hamilton is the logical replacement for one of them if both or either is let go.

He's already taken over as a starter in recent weeks over Brown, but the rookie has yet to make a truly impactful play. Perhaps he can do so before he begins preparing for Year 2 as a pro.

Josh Johnson

You'd have to think the QB has done enough to earn an invite to Redskins camp or someone else's camp next summer. Yet, with the way this league works and the passers who make rosters and the ones who don't, you never know.

No one understands how precious each opportunity to play is more than Johnson. Hopefully, he can put together another impressive game in difficult circumstances and give his career more life.

Matt Flanagan

This name's a bit unexpected, but for a whole year that's been unexpected, it feels fitting to end on Flanagan.

The rookie was elevated to the active roster in Week 15 once Jordan Reed succumbed to an injury, and NBCSportsWashington.com has reported that Vernon Davis won't suit up, either. That means Flanagan is again in line for lots of work at tight end.

How many times in his career will he know going into a weekend that will be the case? For an undrafted guy, nothing is guaranteed. Therefore, like everyone else on this list, making plays that matter in four quarters that don't truly matter could have very good consequences for Flanagan's future.

