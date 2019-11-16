Redskins scouts make it to Colin Kaepernick’s workout despite venue change

Colin Kaepernick was given an opportunity by the NFL to work out in front of NFL scouts, but decided to change locations after his camp determined the league didn't create "a transparent and open process."

The Redskins, who sent a scout to attend the league-organized practice, made it to the other facility in time to watch him play, according to USA TODAY.

Colin Kaepernick's workout at the Falcons' training facility at 3 pm is off; his workout now will be at another Atlanta location at 4 pm today.



Here is the official announcement: pic.twitter.com/d9dIfJSbY3



— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 16, 2019

The NFL released a statement shortly after, expressing disappointment in Kaepernick's decision.

The #NFL's statement on Colin Kaepernick changing venues for today's workout... pic.twitter.com/xNva654W5m — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) November 16, 2019

Some scouts had already arrived at the Atlanta Falcons' practice facility where the workout was scheduled to start at 3 p.m. when Kaepernick's lawyers announced the venue change. Instead, the session was held at Charles Drew High School, which is about an hour away from the Falcons' facility.

At least one Redskins scout made the trip anyway. Washington's quarterback situation is muddled with rookie Dwayne Haskins making just his second career start Sunday while Alex Smith continues rehabbing from a leg injury that may never allow him to play football again.

Nevertheless, the team did its due diligence and is in Atlanta to see what Kaepernick still has in the tank.

