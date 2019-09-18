Redskins running back coach Randy Jordan breaks down Steven Sims' jet sweep vs. Dallas

Entering this past Sunday's contest vs. Dallas, the Redskins knew they needed to be more creative with their rushing attack. The previous week, running back Derrius Guice was only able to muster 18 rushing yards on 10 carries against Philadelphia.

Guice was placed on injured reserve following Week 1, suffering a meniscus injury to his right knee. That meant that the Redskins' ground attack vs. Dallas was expected to come from the likes of veteran Adrian Peterson, Chris Thompson, and Wendell Smallwood.

But in the first quarter against the Cowboys, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell decided to get a little more creative. On three separate occasions, O'Connell called a jet sweep to speedy rookie Steven Sims. He finished with three carries for 16 yards, with the longest going for eight.

The drive resulted in a one-yard Adrian Peterson touchdown run, giving the Redskins an early lead.

While a jet sweep may seem simple on the surface, all 11 players on the field have to be in sync in order for the play to work. Redskins running backs coach Randy Jordan explains in detail the responsibilities of each player in order for the call to be a successful one (see the video player above).

While Sims was unable to break off for a big gain, the thought process behind the play makes a lot of sense. Gadget plays like these frequently result in picking up large chunks of yardage. However, running it three times in one drive may be pushing their luck.

Don't be surprised if the Burgundy and Gold try and catch a team by surprise with this play in the future.

