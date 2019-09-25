Redskins run game stinks, so if Adrian Peterson is upset, it's understandable

After three losses to open the 2019 season, the Redskins rank near the bottom of the NFL in rushing the football. What many considered a strength for Washington during training camp has been almost the opposite.

It didn't help that second-year running back Derrius Guice went on the injured reserve after a Week 1 loss in Philadelphia, or that veteran Adrian Peterson was a healthy scratch for that game. Almost regardless of who the runner is or what the scheme, Jay Gruden's offense isn't getting it done on the ground.

The stats are terrible.

The Redskins are averaging 2.8 yards-per-carry so far this season, good for 30th in the NFL, and markedly lower than the 4.3 YPC the team averaged last year. Gruden's team is averaging fewer than 5 yards-per-game running the football, also ranked 30th in the NFL. In 2018, Washington averaged more than 110 yards-per-game on the ground.

Surely, not having Trent Williams is a huge factor. The seven-time Pro Bowler has incredible athleticism and can seal edges in ways few left tackles can. It also doesn't help that the Redskins have been playing from behind in most of their last two losses, which makes it tougher to commit to the run.

After Monday's loss to the Bears, Peterson explained his disappointment with the Redskins offense.

"Disbelief," Peterson said. "We have so much talent and this is the third week in a row that we're just sitting here like, ‘God.' You know, [if] we can just get it going for four quarters. We have a really good team."

So far, that hasn't happened.

Chris Thompson, speaking on The Sports Junkies Tuesday morning, said that he understands why Peterson would be frustrated.

"He was kind of aggravated with the whole flow of the game," Thompson said of Peterson.

Peterson and the Redskins run game barely had a chance against Chicago. Washington QB Case Keenum threw a pick-six on the team's first possession, and the team trailed the rest of the game. Trying to battle back from a three and four-touchdown deficit is not the time to establish the run.

There is perhaps a bit of good news on the horizon for Peterson and Thompson. On Sunday, the Redskins face the Giants. New York is giving up 128 rush yards-per-game and 4 yards-per-carry.

After Monday's output and the 0-3 record, the Redskins are starving for something to go right offensively. Maybe it will finally be the run game.

