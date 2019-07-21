Redskins rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins teams up with Raiders' receiver Antonio Brown for an offseason workout
With training camp right around the corner, Washington Redskins rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins teamed up with the most high-profile Oakland Raiders' offseason acquisition, wide receiver Antonio Brown.
Dwayne Haskins routes session 🔥 ***YouTube Link in Bio***
A post shared by Boomin (@ab) on Jul 20, 2019 at 6:00pm PDT
Brown and Haskins went through a private route session that featured some pretty impressive ball placement and one-handed snags.
This isn't the first time Haskins and Brown have worked with each other. In 2018 Haskins spent his spring break on the beach in South Florida throwing to "AB" and Falcons wide receiver, Mohamed Sanu.
Ohio State sophomore QB Dwayne Haskins (@dh_simba7) spent his spring break in South Florida throwing absolute bombs to Steelers star WR Antonio Brown (@AB84) on the beach. https://t.co/OzpTvJ2JnI (via @alexpressplay) #Buckeyes pic.twitter.com/xXAILYhR2e
— Garrett Stepien (@GarrettStepien) March 15, 2018
Haskins has also got some work in with other NFL talent this offseason as just last week he posted a post-workout photo with Indianapolis Colts wide receiver, Parris Campbell Jr.; Haskins and Campbell were teammates at Ohio State last season.
Real ones is a dying breed but yet we still maintaining.. ✌️ @polo.capalot
A post shared by Dwayne Haskins, Jr. 🌹 (@dh_simba7) on Jul 13, 2019 at 2:20pm PDT
There's an old adage that "you're only as good as the company you keep," if this is the case Redskins fans have a lot to look forward to from "Simba" this season.
