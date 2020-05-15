Redskins rookie OL Saahdiq Charles perfectly shut down a question about his arm size

Plenty of questions deserve to be asked about Saahdiq Charles. The young man got suspended for six games last year at LSU, but when he was on the field, he played at a high level.

One tough part of life for NFL Draft prospects is a process almost designed to find flaws, and during the pre-draft process, some questions emerged if Charles had long enough arms to play tackle in the NFL.

The Redskins drafted Charles in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft as a potential starting left tackle, and speaking with local reporters on Thursday, Charles politely shut down any issues about his arm size.

"At the end of the day, I guess people care about the numbers or whatever they say it is that they care about," Charles said. "To me, I've played three years and I've started three years in the SEC West, which I feel like is the best division of football that you can go play for, for college around the United States."

Blocking at LSU means going against Alabama, Auburn and Florida every year. It's by far the best division in college football with unmatched physicality. When he was on the field for the Tigers, Charles faced no questions about arm size.

The NFL Scouting Combine measures almost everything about potential prospects, and because of the immense attention of the event, plenty of metrics get blown out of proportion. Nothing will ever match the hype of the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine when questions about Kyler Murray's height went crazy.

Did those measurements at all impact Murray's play as a rookie last year in Arizona? Nope.

And that's basically Charles' response too. He played for three seasons - except for injuries and the suspension - at LSU. He won a national title in the 2019 season and many talent evaluators believe he has true starting left tackle potential.

"My arms aren't short, look at a guy like [Rams LB] Terrell Lewis' arms, I block those guys all the time," Charles said.

With a big hole at the left tackle spot after trading Trent Williams last month, the Redskins won't worry about Charles' arm length if he proves he can block edge rushers this fall.

