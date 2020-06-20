Redskins retire Bobby Mitchell's number, rename lower bowl of FedEx Field in his honor

Bobby Mitchell's jersey number (No. 49) will be retired by the Washington Redskins, the team announced on Saturday.

He becomes the second Redskins player to ever have his number retired, joining Sammy Baugh. Additionally, the team will rename the lower bowl of FedEx Field in his name. It will replace the George Preston Marshall Lower Level, named after the former team owner.

"There is no one more deserving of these honors than the late Bobby Mitchell," Redskins owner Dan Snyder said in a release. "Bobby was one of the most influential players not only in our team's history, but in the National Football League. He excelled on the field, in the front office and most importantly in his community where he had a tremendous impact on the lives of so many through his charitable efforts. He was one of the greatest men I have ever known,"

Mitchell broke the Redskins color barrier, becoming the first Black man to suit up for the Burgundy and Gold in 1962. He played 11 total seasons in the NFL, seven of which were in D.C. When he retired in 1968, his 14,078 all-purpose yards were the second-most in NFL history.

After his playing career was over, he joined the front office and spent 41 seasons with the organization. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1983.

"Bobby was our Jackie Robinson. He had to handle the pressure of being the first African American football player to integrate the Washington Redskins," former Redskins safety Brig Owens said in the release. "He, like Jackie, was a military officer headquartered in the DC area when he received notice of his trade. In the face of great adversity, he served as a role model for the Washington, D.C. community, The Redskins, its fan base and the NFL. He was committed to the National Leukemia Society and the Shaw Food Committee where for 40 years they fed over 500 families at Thanksgiving. He was more than an exceptional football player and athlete, he was an exceptional human being. He was like a brother to me."

The lower bowl is renamed from the George Preston Marshall Lower Level a day after RFK Stadium removed the statue of the owner. Marshall was known for his resistance to integrating his roster in the 1960s and was the last owner in the league to eventually do it with Mitchell.

The announcement of the retirement of Mitchell's jersey also comes a day following the celebration of Juneteenth, which commemorates the ending of slavery in 1865. The No. 49 jersey will be officially retired at a future home game.

Mitchell passed away earlier this year on April 5.

