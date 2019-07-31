Redskins reportedly talking Trent Williams trade; should Patriots be interested?

It appears a perennial Pro Bowl offensive lineman could be on the open market.

The Washington Redskins are having discussions about trading Trent Williams as he continues his holdout, The Athletic's Jeff Howe reported Wednesday, adding the New England Patriots may join those talks.

Williams, who had a tumor removed from his head earlier this year, reportedly is at odds with Washington's medical team and has insisted he won't play for the team this season.

The Patriots could use a left tackle after losing Trent Brown to free agency, as Isaiah Wynn still is recovering from a torn Achilles. Williams, a seven-time Pro Bowler and former fourth overall pick, would be one of the best on the market.

The 31-year-old wouldn't come cheap, though. He's set to make $10.9 million in base salary this season with a $14.7 million cap hit but also has an opt-out clause for 2019 and could restructure the final two years of his deal.

New England currently has just $7.49 million in cap space, per The Boston Globe's Ben Volin, so it would need to do some serious maneuvering to swing a trade with Washington for Williams.

The Patriots also drafted a tackle this year in Yodny Cajuste and could see how Dan Skipper pans out in training camp. If they're looking for bigger fish, though, it appears Williams may be there for the catching.

