The Redskins are reportedly signing an offensive tackle who isn't Donald Penn, for now

Corey Robinson has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Redskins, according to ESPN's John Keim.

Robinson provides much-needed depth at the tackle position that has been affected by Trent Williams' holdout and other injuries.

In the midst of Williams' holdout, the Redskins worked out Robinson and fellow veteran tackle Donald Penn on Friday, the second day of training camp. While it was virtually certain Washington would have to sign one of the two, signing Robinson doesn't rule out also signing Penn, Keim reports.

Last year, Robinson played a total of four games for the Carolina Panthers (1) and Jacksonville Jaguars (3). He made one start for the Jaguars.

The former 7th-round draft pick played the first three years of his career in Detroit.

