The Redskins are reportedly not acting like a 'normal team' ahead of NFL trade deadline

The Redskins are one of two franchises, along with the Bengals, that are irritating other NFL teams with their unwillingness to listen to offers ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline. That's according to a new CBS report that was published Sunday.

Washington and Cincinnati been receiving calls for a while now, yet so far "ownership has declined to even consider moving forward on them," Jason La Canfora writes. Those around the league are apparently quite annoyed by this, with one GM saying specifically of the Redskins, "It's not like you are dealing with a normal team."

The Browns have been particularly aggressive in going after Trent Williams, but the Burgundy and Gold have rebuffed Cleveland time and again. Ryan Kerrigan is also garnering some interest from contending teams, per La Canfora, but those organizations don't believe he'll be moved before the deadline, either.

For quite some time, Bruce Allen has maintained that the Redskins are on the right path despite a hideous record that would suggest otherwise. Because of that record, Washington should, at the very least, entertain whatever offers come their way.

However, as long as Allen seriously believes that his plan is working, then it's likely no trades will happen, considering he's the one who executes them.

The deadline strikes at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Some major swaps have already been made well ahead of it, and more could happen as things wind down. The indication, though, is that the Redskins won't be involved in any them, unless they drastically change their approach.

