Redskins reportedly to meet with free agent OT Ereck Flowers

Less than a week after signing ex-Giants safety Landon Collins on a reported six-year deal, the Washington Redskins aren't showing any signs of slowing down as they continue to shape their 2019 roster.

ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that Washington has plans to meet with free agent tackle Ereck Flowers Sunday night.

Former Jaguars' and Giants' OT Ereck Flowers is visiting the Redskins tonight, per source. Could rejoin former Giants' teammate Landon Collins in Washington. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2019

The former No. 9 overall pick out of Miami in the 2015 NFL Draft has played in 59 games over four seasons and finished 2018 in Jacksonville after being waived by the Giants in October.

Washington has left tackle Trent Williams and right tackle Morgan Moses under contract heading into 2019, but with swing tackle Ty Nsekhe's departure to Buffalo this offseason, it's clear how much of a priority this free agency frenzy is to the front office.

Wherever Flowers ultimately ends up, the 24-year-old will be looking to rejuvenate his career.

