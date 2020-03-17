The Redskins reportedly made a push for Amari Cooper, but he's going back to the Cowboys

On a day that saw DeAndre Hopkins and Stefon Diggs traded, the Cowboys decided to sneak in one more giant piece of wide receiver news just as everyone was finally preparing to turn their phones and TVs off.

Dallas and Amari Cooper agreed to a five-year, $100 million contract late Monday night, according to numerous reports. The 25-year-old playmaker will stick with the franchise that traded a first-round pick for him halfway through the 2018 campaign.

That news no doubt stings for Redskins fans. But this nugget from Adam Schefter will make it sting:

Here's a twist: the Washington Redskins pursued Amari Cooper today and tried to pry him away. Dallas prevailed. https://t.co/DNuD48VV0B — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020

Cooper would've been a major upgrade (and, obviously, an expensive one as well) for the Redskins' offense, giving Terry McLaurin a dynamic threat to pair with and Dwayne Haskins another star target to throw to. Unfortunately, Cooper seemed intent on staying with the Cowboys, an intent he followed through on once they delivered the money.

Now feels like a decent time to mention that he's gone for 16 catches, 316 yards and three touchdowns in three appearances versus the Burgundy and Gold since the trade, including a ridiculous eight-grab, 180-yard, two-score performance on Thanksgiving in 2018.

At this point, guys like Robby Anderson and Emmanuel Sanders are the most viable, established receivers still available. The 2020 Draft also looks like it's loaded with potential and can be another place for Ron Rivera to find more juice for his new team's offense.

Snagging Cooper from the Cowboys would've made the Redskins a lot better and the Cowboys a lot worse, but unfortunately, Washington lost to Dallas there. Also unfortunately, that's how this rivarly has been trending for a while now.

