The Redskins are removing founding owner George Preston Marshall's name from their Ring of Fame at FedEx Field on Wednesday, team spokesperson Sean DeBarbieri confirmed.

Marshall was the last NFL owner to integrate his franchise, signing the Redskins' first Black player in 1962 only after federal officials threatened to revoke their permission to play on the federally owned land their stadium sat on.

Washington has already removed any references to Marshall from the team's history wall outside its locker room at Redskins Park and is in the process of doing the same on its website.

RELATED: REDSKINS WERE RIGHT TO RETIRE BOBBY MITCHELL'S JERSEY, IS NOW THE TIME FOR SEAN TAYLOR?

The Redskins also announced Saturday that they would change the name of the lower seating bowl of FedEx formerly known as the "George Preston Marshall Level" and rename it after Hall of Fame running back Bobby Mitchell, the team's first Black player.

A statue of Marshall that sat in front of RFK Stadium -- the very site that was being used in 1962 -- was removed by Events DC on Friday following a decision that didn't involve any Redskins personnel.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE REDSKINS TALK PODCAST

Stay connected to the Redskins with the MyTeams app. Click here to download for comprehensive coverage of your teams.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS:

Redskins to remove founding owner George Preston Marshall from Ring of Fame originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington