Redskins are releasing Jordan Reed after six eventful seasons

Jordan Reed and the Redskins are parting ways after six seasons, the team announced on Thursday.

The 29-year-old tight end has been talked about a lot lately, as questions swirled about his health. This past weekend, Ron Rivera said that Reed was still in the concussion protocol thanks to a hit he suffered in August 2019. Then, on Wednesday, he reportedly cleared that protocol.

The move creates an additional $8.5 million in cap space for the Redskins, as Reed joins Josh Norman and Paul Richardson as some high-profile names to be released by the team's new leadership. Washington now has the sixth-most cap space in the NFL with free agency coming up next month.

Reed's career with the Burgundy and Gold featured both promise and problems. In 2015 and 2016, he caught a combined 17 touchdowns. Yet he never suited up for a full 16-game schedule, as injuries ultimately prevented him from realizing his full ability.

Now, the question becomes what Reed will do next. Some, like London Fletcher, believes Reed should retire, considering the numerous concussions he suffered as a pro. But he apparently wants to still play, and now, thanks to the release from the Redskins, he's able to try and make that happen.

