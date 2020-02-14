Redskins release wide receiver Paul Richardson

The Redskins have released wide receiver Paul Richardson, NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay has learned.

The former second-round pick from the Seahawks was set to make $6 million in what would have been his third year in Washington. Coming over as a free agent in 2018, Richardson never lived up to his five-year, $40 million deal with the Redskins.

A fair amount of his time in Washington was spent on the IR. In 2018, a should injury sidelined the 27-year-old and then a hamstring injury plagued him in 2019 before shutting down his season.

Primarily he was expected to come in as a quick, 6-0 WR that could serve as a No. 2 wide receiver. He was coming off his best season in Seattle with 703 yards and six touchdowns.

His two years combined never lived up to that with only 77 receptions for 507 yards and finding the end zone four times. There were flashes for the six-year veteran, but injuries weighed him down throughout his Redskins tenure.

Now the WR corps is strictly young, talented and - most importantly - cheap for the Redskins with Terry McLaurin, Kelvin Harmon and Steven Sims as their top receivers on the roster.

This is the second roster cut made on Friday that shed a significant salary for the Redskins. They also cut Josh Norman, another underperforming player on the same day. Another move from new head coach Ron Rivera to shape his version of the franchise.

