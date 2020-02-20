Redskins release ex-Pro Bowl TE Jordan Reed

Jordan Reed's tenure in Washington is over. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

After seven productive but injury-plagued seasons, the Washington Redskins released former Pro Bowl tight end Jordan Reed, the team announced on Thursday.

Reed had two years and $17 million salary remaining on the five-year, $50 million contract extension he signed in 2016.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

3️⃣,3️⃣7️⃣1️⃣ Yards

3️⃣2️⃣9️⃣Receptions

2️⃣4️⃣Touchdowns



One of the best in franchise history. Thank you, Jordan! pic.twitter.com/VfjoW9WLpq — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) February 20, 2020

The move ends a tenure in Washington that alternated between exciting and frustrating for fans. Reed looked like a wide receiver playing tight end, numbering among the best pass-catchers at his position when healthy. However, “when healthy” didn’t come often enough for Reed to reach stardom.

A third-round pick out of Florida in the 2013 NFL draft, Reed broke out in his third season when he led the team in receiving with 952 yards and 11 touchdowns. He earned his first Pro Bowl honor the next season with 686 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games.

Unfortunately, Reed ended up averaging fewer than 10 games played per season due to recurring concussion and hamstring injuries. He has finished the last three seasons on injured reserve, and missed all of last season with a concussion.

What’s next for the Redskins and Jordan Reed?

The Redskins don’t currently have a clear replacement for Reed on the roster. Jeremy Sprinkle and Hale Hentgas are the only tight ends left on the roster who caught passes last season, and they have only a combined 41 catches for 398 receiving yards across four years of combined experience.

Things can change through free agency, the trade market and the draft.

Story continues

As for Reed, he will probably have some teams interested in him as a free agent, just not at the price the Redskins would have had to pay to keep him. Concussion issues like Reed’s are always frightening, which makes you wonder how close he might be to retirement.

More from Yahoo Sports:



