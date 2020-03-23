Redskins release five players but most notably move on from Montae Nicholson

Shortly after acquiring Kyle Allen in a trade on Monday, the Redskins released five players. The most notable name on that list by far belonged to Montae Nicholson.

Nicholson's starting spot on defense appeared to be in serious peril when Washington signed Sean Davis last week. Now, however, it's obvious the team had more severe plans than making him compete for future snaps.

The 24-year-old was a fourth-round pick in 2017. He was heading into his fourth season in Burgundy and Gold and the final year of his rookie contract, which meant he was about to see a nice bump in salary. Instead, he is becoming a free agent.

Nicholson's early days with the Redskins were filled with glimpses of serious potential, but that potential was restricted because of injuries.

More recently, the problems he had changed from health issues to consistency issues as well as off-field troubles. Last November, a woman died from a drug overdose at his home, and in 2018, he was arrested after an altercation in Loudoun County. He was not charged as a result of either incident.

Nicholson's release clears the way for Landon Collins and Davis to be Ron Rivera's starters at safety, and it's another smaller transaction that's a part of Rivera's overall plan of changing and improving the Redskins.

In addition to Nicholson, the organization moved on from Breon Borders, Dee Delaney, Coty Sensabaugh and Kayvon Webster.

