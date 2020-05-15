Redskins release 2020 preseason schedule, which begins August 15
Just over a week after the NFL released its 2020 regular-season schedule, the Redskins announced the dates and times of their four preseason contests.
Washington will begin its preseason play on Saturday, August 15, with a home date with the Tennessee Titans. Nine days later, they will travel to Indianapolis with a clash with the Colts.
The Redskins head to Jacksonville five days later for their third preseason game before returning home on September 3 for their final exhibition matchup against the Ravens.
Washington's regular season begins on Sunday, September 13, with a home date with NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles.
🚨 2020 Preseason schedule is HERE 🚨
📰: https://t.co/BkUofnlkcW pic.twitter.com/5qR3ta839d
— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) May 15, 2020
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE REDSKINS TALK PODCAST
Three of the four preseason contests will be broadcasted on NBC Sports Washington.
Below is the full 2020 Redskins preseason slate.
Redskins 2020 Preseason Schedule
Game 1 -- Redskins vs. Titans, Saturday, August 15, 2 p.m., NBC Sports Washington
Game 2 -- Redskins at Colts, Monday, August 24, 8 p.m., ESPN
Game 3 -- Redskins at Jaguars, Saturday, August 29, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Washington
Game 4 -- Redskins vs. Ravens, Thursday, September 3, 7:30 p.m., NBC Sports Washington
Stay connected to the Capitals and Wizards with the MyTeams app. Click here to download for comprehensive coverage of your teams.
MORE REDSKINS NEWS
Cooper's Decision: Why Dallas over 'Skins
Versatility: Keith Ismael has it
What Drives Him: Ismael's motives
Redskins release 2020 preseason schedule, which begins August 15 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington