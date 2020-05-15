Redskins release 2020 preseason schedule, which begins August 15

Just over a week after the NFL released its 2020 regular-season schedule, the Redskins announced the dates and times of their four preseason contests.

Washington will begin its preseason play on Saturday, August 15, with a home date with the Tennessee Titans. Nine days later, they will travel to Indianapolis with a clash with the Colts.

The Redskins head to Jacksonville five days later for their third preseason game before returning home on September 3 for their final exhibition matchup against the Ravens.

Washington's regular season begins on Sunday, September 13, with a home date with NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles.

Three of the four preseason contests will be broadcasted on NBC Sports Washington.

Below is the full 2020 Redskins preseason slate.

Redskins 2020 Preseason Schedule

Game 1 -- Redskins vs. Titans, Saturday, August 15, 2 p.m., NBC Sports Washington

Game 2 -- Redskins at Colts, Monday, August 24, 8 p.m., ESPN

Game 3 -- Redskins at Jaguars, Saturday, August 29, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Washington

Game 4 -- Redskins vs. Ravens, Thursday, September 3, 7:30 p.m., NBC Sports Washington

