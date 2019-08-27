Report: Redskins ready to move on from 2016 first-rounder Josh Doctson

Wide receiver Josh Doctson will hit free agency at the end of the season, but his tenure with the Washington Redskins may not make it nearly as long.

After the team declined the 2016 first-rounder’s fifth-year option in May, Doctson is in danger of not making the 53-man roster at all this season.

A source tells The Athletic’s Ben Standig that Washington has “lost faith” in Doctson and would like to trade him before rosters need to be finalized on Aug. 31.

Washington may run out of time before they can find a suitor for the 25-year-old receiver, but it’s clear his journey is coming to an end in burgundy and gold. After three injury- and drop-filled seasons, he’ll likely have a chance to fulfill his potential elsewhere.

No role for Doctson in Washington

Washington had hoped that Doctston would become a dominant receiver when they selected him 22nd overall in 2016. A consensus All-American in 2015, Doctson put up gigantic numbers at TCU, with 2,344 yards and 25 touchdowns in his final two seasons.

However, things never clicked in the pros. An aggravated Achilles injury sidelined him for all but two of his rookie games, and he has yet to reach 550 yards in either of his second two seasons. Moreover, his personal high for any single game is just 84 yards.

Doctson was surpassed by free agent addition Paul Richardson Jr. last season, and Mr. Irrelevant 2018 Trey Quinn has already been named a starter in the slot. Standig reports that the team also wants to start third-round pick Terry McLaurin, who starred at Ohio State with quarterback of the future Dwayne Haskins.

Doctson could still have a role on the team as their fourth receiver, but the team likely would be better off getting something in return for him and seeing what they have in younger receivers Kelvin Harmon, Cam Sims and Robert Davis. Docston is far from the only disappointing 2016 draft pick, but that doesn’t lessen the sting for Washington.

Wide receiver Josh Doctson has not fulfilled his potential since being the Redskins selected him 22nd overall in the 2016 NFL draft. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

