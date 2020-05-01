The Redskins RB room is crowded but Adrian Peterson is 'like Rocky Balboa'

In the last six weeks the Redskins signed two free agent running backs and drafted another running back. The team already has young players in Derrius Guice and Bryce Love on the roster too.

Despite all that, it would be silly to forget about veteran Adrian Peterson.

"You walk into camp and somebody's got to knock out Adrian Peterson," NBC Sports analyst Peter King said on the Redskins Talk podcast.

"He's like Rocky Balboa," King said. "No matter how many shots he took that guy's not going to be knocked out."

Ain't that the truth.

For the past two years Peterson has been counted out to some degree.

In 2018, Peterson didn't even join the Redskins until mid-August but eventually he took over the starting spot, rushed for more than 1,000 yards and more than 4 yards-per-carry. It was a remarkable season.

In 2019, Peterson looked like the odd man out in the backfield during training camp before he finished the year as the Redskins leading rusher while Guice again got hurt and Love missed the season.

King's comments came as the Redskins added third-round draft pick Antonio Gibson. Washington selected the versatile back out of Memphis to give the offense more homerun potential, but the rookie will make for a crowded running back room. Gibson joins Peterson along with Guice, Love, and the newly signed J.D. McKissic and Peyton Barber to compete at running back for the Redskins. That's a lot.

Guice and Love need to return from injury, and Barber and McKissic are newcomers to the organization. Still, there will be a lot of competition at the position, and still, the 35-year-old Peterson is the only one that started more than 10 games last year.

"That's the same thing when I see Adrian Peterson. Year after year," King said, "it's not like he's hanging on by a thread, he's playing good football."

Story continues

Any offseason schedule of events right now is a guess because of the coronavirus, but eventually when practice starts back up, expect Peterson ready to go. He keeps himself in elite shape.

A 14-year NFL veteran, seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time All Pro, Peterson will be ready to compete whenever practice begins.

