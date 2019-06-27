Redskins rank No. 11 in best NFL fan bases, according to new study originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

The Washington Redskins have the No. 11 fan base in the NFL, according to a new study from an Emory University professor.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The study focusses on attendance, revenues, social media following and road attendance to come up with a statistical model for determining the "best" fan bases in the league. Three categories - fan equity, social equity and road equity combine to give a team its overall ranking. At No. 11 overall, the Redskins have the Nos. 10, 28 and 8, fan, social and road equities, respectively. The Redskins' No. 11 ranking tops their regional rival as the Ravens check in at No. 18 on the list.

Each of the Redskins NFC East foes sit in the top five, with the Cowboys, Eagles and Giants checking in at Nos. 1, 3 and 4, respectively. The Patriots, at No. 2 and the Steelers, at No. 5, round out the group. The Packers, Bears, Broncos, 49ers and Saints complete the top 10. The Bengals, Jaguars, Titans, Chiefs and Rams sit at the bottom of the league.

In 2018, the Redskins ranked No. 12 but placed one spot better in social equity. In 2017, they were No. 15.

Fan equity deals with the fan base's willingness to open their wallets for the team. Social equity measures the team's social media presence. Road equity is self-explanitory in that it measures how well the fans show up to cheer for their team on the road.

Playing in the NFC East helps the Redskins - and their opponents - easily boost their road equity, given the proximity of New York, Philadelphia and Washington along the I-95 corridor. The general everywhere-ness of fans of "America's Team" helps vault the Cowboys to the top of the list.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS