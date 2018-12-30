Redskins ramp up the pettiness, refuse to let Eagles kicker warm up during pregame stretches

Jonathan Allen wasn’t happy with a perceived slight from the Philadelphia Eagles kicker. (Getty Images)

NFL kickers, you’ve been warned: don’t even think of trying to warm up near Washington Redskins.

That was apparently the message Washington defensive lineman Jonathan Allen wanted to send during pregame of the team’s Week 17 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, when Eagles kicker Jake Elliott started setting up his kicking tee near where the home team was stretching.

Allen was not pleased, per NBC Sports Washington, and proceeded to do everything he could to prevent Elliott from getting his practice kicks in. Elliott didn’t back down.

Jonathan Allen Has zero time for Eagles kicker Jake Ellioot and we cannot stop laughing. https://t.co/wd9kj8t5jq pic.twitter.com/hwdHR8FypK — NBC Sports Redskins (@NBCSRedskins) December 30, 2018





Of course, it’s hard to blame Elliott for thinking he should kick on the Redskins’ side of the stadium. As far as the FedEx Field crowd went, the Eagles were basically playing a home game.

When Elliott refused to go back to his own team’s side of the field, Allen went ahead and decided to relocate the ball for him.

Disrespect from the Redskins 😳 Redskin kicks 🏈 away from @jake_elliott22 🤷‍♂️ Eagles will have their kicker’s back#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/KslKaqmTEV — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 30, 2018





Some truly brilliant mind games going on there.

Allen’s pregame obstruction didn’t have a large effect on Elliot during Eagles-Redskins, as the 23-year-old made his lone field goal attempt from 33 yards out, as well as three extra points. Overall, the Eagles shut out Washington 24-0 with a 360-89 yardage disparity to complete an improbable playoff bid.

